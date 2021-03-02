Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 53,673 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.42% of ShockWave Medical worth $157,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,321,000 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

SWAV opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

