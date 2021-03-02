Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $178,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $247.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

