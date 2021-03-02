Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,832 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $184,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,933 shares of company stock valued at $24,198,209 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

