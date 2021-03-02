Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 560,329 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560,329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.54% of IHS Markit worth $191,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

