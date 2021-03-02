Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 131,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $194,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 56.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

