Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to “Overweight”

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

RPAY stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

