WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $990,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,729. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $42.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

