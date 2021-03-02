WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,163. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

