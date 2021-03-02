WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $55.88.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

