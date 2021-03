Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to $15.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from $16.25 to $15.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 148.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 312,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

