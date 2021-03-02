Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to $15.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from $16.25 to $15.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 148.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 312,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

