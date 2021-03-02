Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and traded as low as C$8.02. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 553,997 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

