Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HIX opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

