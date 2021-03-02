Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 422.2% in February

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 12,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

