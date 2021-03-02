Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in February

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

