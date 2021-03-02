Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.