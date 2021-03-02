Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39.

