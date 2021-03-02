Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

