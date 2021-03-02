Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,081.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,961.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,726.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.