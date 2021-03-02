Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

