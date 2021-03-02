Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems comprises 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 225,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.