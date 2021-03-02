Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEYS opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

