WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Kal Atwal Sells 519 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,893 ($24.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,663.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47. WH Smith PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,035.20 ($26.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,763.83 ($23.04).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

