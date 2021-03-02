Winpak (WPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Winpak (TSE:WPK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$41.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$33.11 and a 12 month high of C$52.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.
