WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

DGRE traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 14,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,053. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

