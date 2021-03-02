Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

