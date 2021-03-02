Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WKHS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $8,673,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

