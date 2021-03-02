World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

