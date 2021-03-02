Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $47,612.13 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.88 billion and approximately $202.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $47,612.13 or 0.99528044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00098635 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.