W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WTI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

