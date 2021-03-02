WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.72

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 76896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

