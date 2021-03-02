Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes Sells 27,293 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

