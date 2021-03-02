Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 13,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.