Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YGRAF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from $0.75 to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

