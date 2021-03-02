Ycash Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.92 million and $27,892.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00252116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00099219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055215 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,870,119 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

