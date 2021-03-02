Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Yelp worth $267,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yelp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

YELP opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -223.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

