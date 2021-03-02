Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Avient posted sales of $711.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Avient stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 561,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $47,931,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.