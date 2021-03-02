Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.20. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 30,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.