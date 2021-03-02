Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Recovery.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 11,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

