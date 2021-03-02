Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $706.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

