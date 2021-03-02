Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $890.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 113,998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 506,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,495. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

