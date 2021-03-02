Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.37. Polaris reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 590.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.