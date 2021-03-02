Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.