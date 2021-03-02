Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $331.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $334.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $359.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 53.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 42.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 26,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,339. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

