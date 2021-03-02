Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

