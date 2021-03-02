Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.46. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,610,846 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,334. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $625.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.