Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report sales of $24.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $6.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $157.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $233.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.74 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $466.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

BPMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.