Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Daseke reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

