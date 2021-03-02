Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $731.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $731.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.70 million and the lowest is $714.40 million. Generac reported sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

Generac stock opened at $346.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

