Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Macquarie lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $70.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.