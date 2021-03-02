Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,390 shares of company stock worth $5,769,087 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,968. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

